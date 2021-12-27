Enjoy the Bands of the Rose Parade, Before the Parade

What to Know Bandfest presented by Remo

Dec. 29 and 30, 2021 at Pasadena City College's outdoor Robinson Stadium

Three programs, each separately ticketed at $20 general admission

Hearing the news that your marching band has been picked to join the Rose Parade is one of those moments you'll revisit forever, in your heart, in your mind, and when you tell family members, friends, and other music-making pros just how it felt to receive the good and rare word.

Of course, receiving the news is just the beginning: There's planning your end-of-the-year trip to Pasadena, if you're journeying from out of town, and polishing your performance, and prepping those brass-buttoned uniforms, and, oh yes, looking not only to the big parade but the big event that happens a few days before New Year's Day arrives.

We're talking about Bandfest presented by Remo, the on-the-field spectacular that gives band fans a chance to see the musicians in the way marching bands are often viewed, from the stands above an outdoor rectangular space, rather than a large boulevard they're moving along.

And Bandfest will be back on Dec. 29 and 30, 2021, at its traditional location: Pasadena City College's Robinson Stadium, an alfresco and airy area made for marching bands to show off their best moves, music, and moxie.

Organizers have several suggestions in place, including the recommendation that masks be worn outdoors.

If you've attended in years gone by, you'll recall that Bandfest happens over the course of three programs, with two happening in a single day.

What can you expect when you take your seat? "Over the course of two days, each marching band, along with its auxiliary members, performs a field show that showcases their musicianship and unique talents."

The programs are all ticketed separately, so if you'd like to be present for the full trio, you'll need to purchase three tickets online.

The first program, which begins at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29, begins with a local vibe: The Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band and Herald Trumpets will launch the powerful-of-sound, powerful-of-vision proceedings.

For the full lists of participating marching bands, and which bands will be included in each program, visit the Bandfest page now, and secure your ticket or tickets in advance.

Parking for the event is free.