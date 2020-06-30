EnjoyMINT for All, a Pride Ice Cream, Is Here

What to Know Limited quantities available through UberEats and Postmates

Available at National Co+op Grocers nationwide

$6.49 per pint

Pride Month doesn't have to end, though June is bidding us its final farewell.

There are whimsical ways to celebrate, and delicious ways to celebrate those businesses that wholeheartedly honor the meaning, merriment, and mission of Pride.

Coolhaus, the started-in-SoCal scoop-cool powerhouse, makes a point to pause and spotlight the early summer celebration each year.

And in 2020, that festive flavor is EnjoyMINT for All.

You guessed it: Peppermint is a starring player in the treat, which also includes cookie crumbs (mmm, chocolate) and "a gooey purple marshmallow swirl."

Oh, and the minty goodie is dairy-free, too.

"Pride is at the heart and soul of Coolhaus. We go to work every day to make amazing desserts for anyone who craves luxurious treats, but also to bring awareness to equality and love – as an LGBTQ founder, that is core to our mission," said Natasha Case, Coolhaus CEO and Co-Founder.

"EnjoyMINT For All is our latest way of saying we see you, we celebrate you and we stand with you, especially during this tough time."

Need a few pints for your own fridge, as you continue your Pride-focused festivities throughout the summer?

It's $6.49 per pint, and can be delivered through UberEats and Postmates, though there is limited availability.

Or you can visit a National Co+op Grocer, where EnjoyMINT for All will be available, all around the nation.

And if you're near a Coolhaus scoop shop?

All scoop shop proceeds from the Pride flavor will be donated to The Okra Project, "... an amazing collective that seeks to address the global crisis of violence by providing resources and meals to Black Trans people worldwide."

Find out more information at Coolhaus now.