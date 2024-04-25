Enter a savory city of pizza — Pizza City Fest — at this L.A. Live slice-tacular

What to Know Pizza City Fest Los Angeles at L.A. Live

April 27 and 28, 2024

$125 general admission; VIP options are available

An actual metropolis built out of cured meats, cheeses, and tangy sauces might be quite an unusual sight, but we're not saying we wouldn't immediately book a visit.

Towers formed from stacks of pepperoni, shimmering lakes of marinara, and mozzarella mountains would entice us to visit such a city, especially if green bell pepper trees and clouds of parmesan added to the appetizing ambiance.

While buying a tasty ticket to such a mouthwatering metropolis isn't possible, we can visit another Pizza City — the Pizza City Fest, which is making a welcome return to DTLA on April 27 and 28.

This is the foodie festival that finds a caboodle of sauce-simmering, pineapple-slicing, chile-chopping pizza pros in the house, and, as yummily, the great pies they create.

The "house" here is actually L.A. Live, and securing your snack-around admission before you go is key.

Of course, your $125 general entry isn't simply about trying all sorts of saucy bites, though that is a major draw; live demonstrations will inspire at-home pizza makers while pizza-themed panels will enhance the pizza fan's knowledge about the notable, Naples-born icon.

Pizza-inspired book signings and The Collab Lab are also toppings to the toothsome weekend.

The pizzerias set to show at the 2024 chow-down include L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele of Hollywood, Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. of Boyle Heights, Eataly of Century City, and Triple Beam Pizza, an Echo Park gem.

Desserts will also play a role — Lei'd Cookies of Culver City and Kinrose Creamery of Pasadena — will be handling the sweeter end of the celebration.

Note that the different eateries are showing on different days, so if you'd like to try a particular pizza place, you'll want to scan the list to make sure you're there when they're there, too.

Discovering a city made of pizza? That must remain a daydream at this juncture, but we can visit a Pizza City Fest, which, while devoid of pizza building and pizza streets, does have plenty of pizza-rich goodness for the maven of excellently prepared meats, vegetables, sauces, and dough.

The beneficiary of the festival is C-Cap, Careers Through Culinary Arts Program.