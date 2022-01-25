Enter the 2023 Rose Parade Poster Design Contest

What to Know Monday, Feb. 21 is the contest deadline; the 134th Rose Parade will take place on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

The parade's 2023 theme is "Turning the Corner"

The winner will receive a VIP Rose Parade package (for four people) and a $1,000 prize

"Turning the corner" is an intriguing concept with a hundred interpretations, though that is probably a low guess.

There are a lot of ways to approach this aspirational, begin-again, start-anew notion, but putting it onto a poster, the sort of signage that quickly conveys a clever idea?

That's going to take a bit of brainstorming, some daydreaming, a few sketches, and probably a couple of drafts, at least.

So best find your favorite drawing tools, then get to daydreaming, for the people behind the Rose Parade are looking for the perfect poster for its 2023 event.

And the contest behind what is sure to be a colorful and uplifting artwork, given that "turning the corner" is the theme? Anyone can enter.

"Whether that corner is actual — like the one signaling the parade's start, or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings — we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start," reads a statement on the contest page.

"Turning a corner means rising above — alone, or with friends, family, and community, — it means realizing dreams and pursuing possibility. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring."

The poster contest deadline is Feb. 21 and there are a few rules to keep in mind.

For example? You'll want to include a paragraph about your design, and the reasons behind what you chose to highlight.

If your design is chosen, you'll receive a $1,000 prize, as well as a VIP Rose Parade package good for four people.

And, of course, the chance to tell absolutely everyone that you helped to fashion a fanciful and future-forward component of the celebrated procession.

A procession, by the by, that won't happen on New Year's Day in 2023, but the day after, on Monday, Jan. 2.

For the Rose Parade never rolls on a Sunday, which is a long-observed tradition.

Time to start thinking about your favorite parts of this lauded and lovely parade, and how to convey the theme through a memorable poster presentation.

Persuing the Tournament of Roses site for inspiration?

Best put the petal to the mettle, er, pedal to the metal now as you jumpstart encouragement-filled, corner-turning ideas for your powerful poster design.

Good luck!