Escape the Petersen Automotive Museum, if you can, via this ‘first-ever' escape room

What to Know Petersen Automotive Museum's "Escape the Petersen"

Friday, Oct. 27 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.; the experience takes around an hour, and refreshments will follow

$50; 18+ only; Petersen members may enjoy $10 off plus free parking

The tantalizing notion of an evening spent exploring an elegant museum, the sort of opulent institution that is filled with an assortment of shiny treasures, is one that is often visited in movies and books.

But places packed with interesting artifacts typically don't keep later hours, and, when they do, there is almost always a clear way to depart.

You're never called upon to "escape" such a place, in short, but the Petersen Automotive Museum is putting its pedal to the metal on Friday, Oct. 27, all to get into the seasonal spirit.

For the Miracle Mile destination, which is synonymous with fine automobiles, movie cars, and dream machines of all stripes, is presenting its "first-ever" escape room, one that is beckoning participants ages 18 and older to Escape the Petersen, if they dare.

As is tradition, adventurous types will need to work alongside other participants to seek clues, and how those clues captivatingly interlock with each other or lead to more important bits of helpful information.

The experience will take about an hour, and light refreshments — think "sweet treats" — will await you after you and your pals are done.

This is where you reminisce and rehash your escape-minded escapades, all to discover the lucky breaks, surprise breakthroughs, and tricky turns you just enjoyed.

Good to know: This isn't the sort of haunted event that floats into our worlds when the final weekend of October arrives.

Cobwebs, bats, and ghosts may be lacking, but devoted escape room enthusiasts understand that the mystery-laden larks are Halloween-adjacent, delivering thrills and intrigue as participants attempt to escape, with clever can-do and brain power, the place where they started.

A ticket is $50; find out more on the Petersen site now.