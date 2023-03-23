Ethereal Acrobatics Adorn Cirque du Soleil's ‘Corteo'

What to Know March 23-April 30, 2023

Microsoft Theater

The "mysterious space between heaven and earth" is explored through fabulous costumes, feats of wonder, and a series of soaring circus acts

Cirque du Soleil, the spirited circus troupe that began making the mysterious merry in Montreal nearly four decades ago, has become well-known for embracing a lively line-up of themes with grace, humor, and plenty of razzmatazz.

The company's creative teams have woven a host of intriguing themes through their many shows, like so many colorful ribbons, with innocence, love, water, the story of humankind, and various aspects of nature appearing with fanciful frequency.

With "Corteo," the performers start the story at the end, or at least what has long been perceived as life's final passage: "the mysterious space between heaven and earth."

That incredible realm will be explored with "fun, comedy, and spontaneity" over several uplifting dates at the Microsoft Theatre in DTLA, where the show opens on March 23.

Some of the powerful moments include an "artist marionette" dancing high above the stage, acrobats who twirl in and around three sizable chandeliers, and Cyr wheels, the magical circles of kinetic movement that are so cunningly captained by some seriously powerful performers.

Physicality, strength, and whimsical storytelling add joy to the jumps, twists, flips, and bends seen on stage, as do the cheeky appearances by the celebrated Cirque du Soleil clowns.

One of those joy-bringers, Mauro the Dreamer Clown, is at the moving heart of "Corteo," which means "cortège" or a procession with possible funereal overtones in Italian.

Mauro imagines "his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere," which is the life-embracing launchpad for the show's timeless themes of the here, now, and Great Beyond.

Find tickets, times, and several evening shows, as well as a number of afternoon matinees, listed at the Cirque du Soleil site.