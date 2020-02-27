Ever Wanted to Sleep Inside the Jersey Shore’s Lucy the Elephant? This Is Your Chance

What to Know Historic Lucy the Elephant is turning down the bed for one-night stands in March.

Airbnb will be offering up the colorful Margate, New Jersey, stalwart for $138 a night on March 17, 18 and 19, 2020.

Lucy's interior is styled to look like an early 20th Century vacation home, all the way down to the bed.

What’s it like to spend the night in an elephant-shaped historical landmark with great views of the Atlantic Ocean?

Now, a handful of lucky guests will find out thanks to Margate’s Lucy the Elephant being listed on Airbnb for one weekend.

Mark your calendar. Starting March 5 at noon, three one-night stands to stay inside the six-story Jersey Shore icon on March 17, 18 and 19 will be listed on the vacation rental website.

The cost? $138. The number coincides with how many years Lucy has stood as a roadside attraction, making it older than the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower. AirBnb will donate to the Save Lucy Committee, which cares for the colorful stalwart, as part of the bookings.

Don’t know Lucy? Here's a little history: Speculator James Lafferty Jr. commissioned architect William Free to design Lucy, with the job being completed in 1881 at a cost of $25,000.

Lucy's windowed rear faces toward Margate’s Atlantic Avenue while her gigantic face and tusks point toward the ocean.

What will guests get for their stay?

The inside of Lucy is decked out in early 20th Century elegance – an ode to its brief history as a summer vacation home – all the way down to the China on the table and the bed you will sleep on.

Though unique today, the opportunity to spend a night in the elephant, which is listed on the National Park Registry of Historical Landmarks, isn’t new. Lucy hosted her first overnight guests in 1902 and even once hosted former President, and New Jersey native, Woodrow Wilson.

Here is the link to book Lucy for your stay.