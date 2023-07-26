Expanded summer hours are rolling for Kidspace Children's Museum

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

The activity-filled destination will open earlier beginning on July 31

Visit seven days a week through Labor Day 2023

All sorts of school-centric events are on the fast-approaching horizon, with teacher meet-ups, playground clean-ups, parent socials, and campus tours filling the August calendar.

But summer shall reign bright and boisterously for the next few weeks, and to celebrate that sunshiny state of affairs?

There are numerous places to frolic around the region, those delightful destinations that weave a strong educational component into outdoor activities, nature moments, and an array of crafty diversions.

Kidspace Children's Museum has long been at the super-fun forefront of uplifting educational activities, deftly combining lovely aspects of learning with easy-breezy larking about.

And to help parents make the most of summer's last stretch, the Pasadena play-and-learn spot is going way, way bigger.

Nope, the already-sizable campus, which boasts a capacious outdoor area, isn't expanding physically, but there will be more hours each day, and week, to enjoy its tot-pleasing pursuits.

Look for an earlier start time beginning on July 31, for starters. Kidspace will open at 9 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Call it a cool and cooler way to explore Arroyo Pequeño, "Kidspace's wildest place to be in 2023," as well as the dig-in delights of Muddy Boot Farm.

But the morning shift isn't the only limited-time change at the Rose Bowl Stadium-adjacent attraction: Kidspace is now open seven days a week.

That means you can visit any day you like through Labor Day, including on a Monday, a weekday that typically finds Kidspace closed. But whatever day you choose, be sure to secure your admission in advance.

One can't-miss highlight to savor this summer?

Kidspace Campout, which is all about fishing in a "very sandy lake," campfire ditties, and the nostalgic pastimes of summer.