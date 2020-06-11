Explore ‘Botanical LA’ During an At-Home Tour

What to Know June 14 at 10 a.m.

A live guide will lead a virtual tour of local plants and their histories

It's a "Pay As You Can Model," though in-person tours are priced at $25

The sprouting of stay-at-home tours, the sorts of experiences that invite you to plunk down on your couch, all while staying in your pajamas, have flowered in recent months.

There's no surprise there, really, as to why: Tour companies that look at local lore, historical figures, and famous attractions got creative in the time of the coronavirus closures.

And plenty of people have been roaming Los Angeles in recent days, all without tying their sneakers or stepping out the front door.

Next up, from the Pasadena Walking Tours, is an adventure themed to "Botanical LA."

The tour will visit, virtually, both Angelino Heights and Elysian Park, with a focus on local plants and how they fit into our regional ecosystem.

You'll also discover how some shrubbery and blossoms made their way to Southern California, too.

Have you wondered if particular plants are transplants to our area? Even plants that have become synonymous with SoCal nature?

You may make a new discovery or two.

It's a stay-in-but-sunshiny way to spend a Sunday morning, and it is all happening on June 14.

The tour? It'll run about 90 minutes, and it is operating under a "Pay As You Can Model" (though note in-person tours traditionally are priced at $25).

For more on this flowery and fascinating expression of LA's botanical character, click.