Explore both ‘Feelings' and ‘Pheromones' via this popular Natural History Museum series

What to Know First Fridays at the Natural History Museum; music, talks, gallery strolls, and cocktails are part of the scene

March 1 kick-off; $20; 5 to 10 p.m.

"From Feelings to Pheromones" is the 2024 theme

If it is the first Friday of the month, and you're somewhere near the beginning of the year, and you adore science, big ideas, big sounds, and the rare opportunity to swan through a celebrated museum with a cocktail in hand, chances are you're thinking of the Natural History Museum.

Why?

Because the Exposition Park institution has become synonymous, in many mirthful minds, with A) Fridays and B) the earliest days of a new month, thanks to its popular "First Fridays" series.

Taking place on each first Friday of the month, over a handful of months that fall in the first half of the calendar, "First Fridays" has long explored a bevy of intriguing science-adjacent themes, with experts stopping by to discuss, in lively fashion, the tantalizing topic of the night.

The theme of the 2024 series, which launches on March 1 with a look at "Animal Love," is "From Feelings to Pheromones."

The provocative and scintillating series will "... explore the unseen forces that shape the behaviors of life forms large and small. From plant propagation in nature to the sex life of other species, each event will dive into and untangle constructs of gender, feelings, and pheromones," shares the museum.

There will be four "First Fridays" in 2024, and each will feature DJ tunes, live music, cocktails for purchase, and opportunities to stroll the grand and historic building, taking in all of its exquisite exhibits.

In addition to the wide-ranging lectures and get-moving music, vendors will be on hand, should you want to browse and shop.

A ticket is $20 and each evening?

It'll last for five festive hours, so arriving close to the 5 p.m. start time is recommended, should you want to make the most of this long-running mind/heart/soul celebration.