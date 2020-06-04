Explore LA Arboretum’s At-Home Nature Adventures

What to Know LA Arboretum and Botanical Garden is open

Parents can find free nature-based activities to try at home on the Arboretum site

If you do visit, online tickets, in advance, are required

The in-person programming found at the Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden covers the leafy, sun-dappled gamut, with nature walks, peacock talks, and after-sundown strolls on the calendar.

Those are currently on hold, due to the pandemic, but parents can find some of that alfresco adventuring on the LA Arboretum site.

How? By checking out the Arcadia destination's At Home Nature Adventures, the you-try-it pursuits that put a touch of science, and a lot of learning, at the fingertips of kids who love the outdoors.

And those activities are free, too. There are two up now, one involving "Eggsperiments" and one detailing how to make a botanical bookmark out of some of your favorite flowers.

The word from the Arboretum? "Programs can easily be done in any living environment, can be adapted to different ages and skill levels, and simply require nature, some household materials, and imagination!"

New activities are posted on Mondays and Thursdays.

If you'd like to visit LA Arboretum, it is open. Online tickets are a must.

Also keep in mind that new safety policies and physical distancing requirements are in place, so check out all you need to know before calling upon the peacocks and turtles of the lush and long-lived landmark.