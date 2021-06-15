Explore Life's Beginnings at a Free Science Exhibit

What to Know California Science Center (please note: Masks are required after June 15)

Exhibit opens June 18, 2021

Free; parking is $12

Many of the talented teams overseeing our local museums spent a good deal of time during the pandemic's closures to rethink, well, just about everything to do with the institutions they so handily helm.

And at the California Science Center? That thorough "reimagining" put a spotlight on the destination's World of Life Gallery, and what the future might hold for this exciting place of learning and discovery.

Now learning and discovery will continue in the science-focused space, with a large-scale presentation that nicely fits the name of the gallery itself: "Life! Beginnings" will open on Friday, June 18.

The "... visually immersive and hands-on exhibition invites guests to discover the ways humans and all living creatures reproduce, develop, and pass on their genes in order to bring new life into the world."

This means you can get up-close with super-cool Komodo dragon models, all to see how a mother might keep a close watch on the eggs in her nest, or call upon a "womb room" to "experience the human journey" from its very earliest moments.

Genetics, too, will have its own area, and guests can dig into the nature of genes, and how they can impact the development of living organisms (as can environment).

And if you'd like to pick up parenting tips from other beasties, those, too, will be engagingly explained. (Perhaps the facts you and your family discover about how other earthlings approach raising their young will even provide a colorful conversation prompt for the ride home.)

As for some of the critters that will share the stage with humans at the exhibit? You'll soak up amazing tidbits about the reproduction and biology of sphinx moths, baby pigeons, and other awesome animals.

"'Life! Beginnings' celebrates life's incredible ability to make more life,” notes California Science Center President, Jeff Rudolph. "Guests of all ages will uncover the ways life continues and thrives, in humans and across species."

The exhibit, which provides learning opportunities for both kids and adults, was "... created with the help of an advisory committee comprised of experts in reproductive health, pediatrics, genetics, biological science, education and more."

Masks are still required when visiting the California Science Center after June 15, please note.

Also, the IMAX Theatre is open, if you want to make that a part of your visit, but that is a separate fee and ticket.

Oh yes: Entry to "Life! Beginnings" is free, though visitors arriving by car should keep in mind that there is an additional fee for parking.