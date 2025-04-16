Explore ‘two marathons' worth' of Griffith Park trails via new hiking maps

What to Know The "Griffith Park Explorer" or "GP-eX" will be unveiled April 19 in honor of Earth Day

The "comprehensive new trail system" is organized into over a dozen "carefully connected segments" created for "hikers of all levels; wildlife, flora, and park information will also be featured

Friends of Griffith Park is behind the new digital resource, which was developed in partnership with the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks

Free to use

An April 19 launch, in honor of Earth Day, will take place at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

"All 50+ Miles of Official Trails" will be featured

It's true that 2025 is nearly a third over, but there is still time to make a resolution or two, if you're feeling it. (You can even do so right through December, if the opportunity arises and you acknowledge the shorter get-it-done timeline.)

And if you've been craving a nature-centric, exercise-fun adventure that involves fresh air and one of our city's most hallowed and hilly spots, you're in luck: Friends of Griffith Park will launch the new "Griffith Park Explorer" April 19, just in time for Earth Day.

The new digital resource — dubbed "GP-eX" for short — will feature well over a dozen trail segments, all "carefully connected" for "hikers of all levels"; descriptions of local plants, animals, science facts, and other features are also included.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The shortest trails are a bit under 2 miles, while the "challenging hikes" are closer to 9 miles, if that's more your thing. All together all of the park's official trails — over 50 miles, wow — will be spotlighted on GP-eX.

"We're not calling GP-eX a competition, but we think it's going to become a popular goal for both local hikers and out-of-town visitors," said Gerry Hans, President of Friends of Griffith Park.

"Even regular hikers may be surprised by how much of the Park remains undiscovered. Our hope is that the more people learn about the Park's natural wonders, the more they'll care about protecting them."

Some of the get-exploring categories include "Birding" and "Gardens,' as well as great spots where you can admire the Hollywood Sign, if you're seeking a bit more from your day out on the trails.

More information about GP-eX will be available April 19; stop by, help plant some native flora around the Griffith Park Visitor Center, and learn all about this new free resource.