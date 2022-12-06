Explore Union Station's Seasonal Splendor With LA Conservancy

What to Know Holidays at Union Stations

Tuesdays through Dec. 20, 2022 (5:30 p.m.)

$20 general public, $15 LA Conservancy members

So many seasonal spaces, at least according to the cinema, are astoundingly voluminous.

We're talking the truly colossal, capacious, echos-for-days type of buildings, the structures that house world-famous toy makers or super-decorated department stores or Santa's headquarters or the other sorts of imaginative enterprises that require some serious square footage.

Los Angeles happens to be home to plenty of sizable structures, but only a few feel festive enough, all year long, to merit a starring role in a seasonal flick.

Union Station has been a handsome headliner in many movies, but when the end of the year is nigh, it plays a different sort of part: Delighting us with its holiday flair.

That festive flair, which is most regally represented by the stately tree now on view at the landmark's South Patio, may be enjoyed by any visitor or traveler hurrying through to make a train.

But LA Conservancy is taking a few December Tuesdays to linger awhile, all to soak up the lights, luminosity, and all-out loveliness of the Alamada Street gem, a masterpiece of Spanish Colonial Revival and Art Deco architectural innovation.

Holidays at Union Station is the name of the in-person tour, which calls upon both the character-filled Fred Harvey-built eatery — it's now Homebound Brew Haus — and the Waiting Room, which is as roomy a room as you'll find in most places.

But the space, which has appeared on-screen many times over, isn't simply jaw-dropping because of its roominess; it's a real stunner, a pretty postcard from the past writ very, very large.

There are a few more holiday tours to go, with Dec. 20 serving as the final 2022 date. With the LA Conservancy at the lead, the look-arounds will offer both seasonal cheer and in-depth history, a scintillating combo that is especially potent, and welcome, as December deepens.