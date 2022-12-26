Fa, La, Hurrah: Christmas Continues at SkyPark at Santa's Village

What to Know Holiday Fun at SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead

Through Jan. 8, 2023

Magic shows, ice skating, seasonal treats, and more merriment

There's so much lively lore around what various storybook figures are up to in the days leading to Christmas, but less is known about how Santa and his busy crew spend the weeks following the wondrous holiday.

Do they catch up on some reading? Their shows? Are there errands to be run? And do they finish the snacks they didn't quite get to while building all of those toys?

SkyPark at Santa's Village, the merry mid-century attraction near Lake Arrowhead, has an answer for us: The enchanted denizens of the North Woods like to keep the cheer strong, the outdoorsy element brisk, and the treats are as fudge-y and fa-la-la-ish as we'd like them to be.

For the adorable clutch of cottages, which feature Santa's main hangout, spots to buy snacks, and other scenic seasonal structures, don't shutter at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 25; rather, the holiday high jinks continue to reign, at least for several more days.

Which means that if you and the family didn't get a chance to check out this charming destination, there is time to enjoy all of the yuletide trimmings at Santa's Village, at least through Jan. 8, 2023.

But don't let your smiles turn to sobs if you miss the seasonal sweetness: A multi-weekend "Winter Wonderland" will be drifting into the destination later in January, like so many sweet snowflakes.

One must-follow tip?

Spots have been selling out at the popular spot, so be sure to secure your entry before making for the mountaintop favorite.

It's a place that plenty of grown-ups around Southern California knew back when they were kids, and, following a long closure, got to fall in love with all over again, starting in 2016.

Perusing showtimes and such, and what characters you might meet, before purchasing admission is as wise as a fir tree is branchy: Check out everything you need to know, and ticket prices, now.