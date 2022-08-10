Fab Finds From 150+ Artisans to Festoon Unique Markets

What to Know Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14

California Market Center in DTLA

$15 general one-day admission; $40 VIP one-day admission

Once you enter the full-on, go-go-go, all-engines-powered, don't-stop-gotta-shop mode, the mode that arrives around the beginning of August and back-to-school time, it can be something of a challenge to exit the push-hard mindset.

Push hard, though, we must, especially if we want to prep our kids, our families, or ourselves for returning to the classroom, or simply the change of season. (Autumn always feels like the most earnest stretch of the year and an ideal time to start again.)

Q: How to get some of the shopping done, though, in a less-than-traditional but super-lively way?

A: By looking to the sort of sassy and creative fair where imaginative artisans are featured.

No, Unique Markets is not a back-to-school happening, but finding all sorts of whimsical wearables, stylish bags (for books and other sundries), and the sort of at-home goods that cheer us at the end of a long day is a part of the vibrant scene.

And that vibrancy will be back, along with over 150 makers, at the California Market Center in DTLA on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14.

A photo booth is there to document your day (you don't need to dress up in your scholastic best, like you might for a traditional school picture) and savoring free sips?

It's going to be quite warm, or so the weather forecast wisely tells us, so keeping the liquid refreshment going is a smart move.

And feeling pretty smart near the start of the school year? It's a pretty nice feeling.

DJs, yummy eats, and plenty of browsing opportunities await, as does the chance to chat up the dreamers, designers, makers, and artists, many representing "emerging brands," at the shop-around art affair.

Nope, this isn't a school-themed spectacular, but if you move into the mode of stocking up and taking stock of what you need each August, a nostalgic impulse shared by many people long past their classroom days, you might consider purchasing your housewares, clothes, beauty products, baby goods, and greeting cards at the chic and cheeky gathering.

The "Summer Vibes" are flowing all weekend long, but looking to what we need and want before fall arrives is next on our to-do list, the one we keep in our spiral, school-style notebook with the sparkly unicorns on the cover.