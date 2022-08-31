Fall Events at This Sweet ‘Scarium' Are Frightfully Fish-tastic

What to Know Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

A Family Halloween Night will take place on Oct. 21, 2022

The made-for-adults Fright Dive and the kid-cute Scarium of the Pacific are also on the 2022 line-up

Halloween isn't necessarily the chilliest holiday, at least around Southern California, a region that can often experience a summer-like blast at the end of October.

But there are those earthlings that keep it pretty cool as the scariest of celebrations draw near: The damp denizens of the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

Of course, the crustaceans and sharks and turtles of the aquatic institution always keep it cool, all throughout the year. But things get a bit chillier, or rather more "chilling," if you will, when late October arrives.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the aquarium has not just one but three Halloween-inspired events on its 2022 schedule, giving ocean-loving kids the chance to costume-up and jump into some awesome activities, while grown-ups who enjoy the educational destination will get a night of their own, with music, tunes, food trucks, and more.

And while one of the events will be included with admission — that's Scarium at the Aquarium, which will take super-cute place on the weekend before Halloween — there are separate tickets for the other two happenings, which means you'll want to book your spot or spots in advance.

Family Halloween Night will haunt the tank-lined location on Friday, Oct. 21. There's a self-guided scavenger hunt, goodie bags when you depart, and, for sure, costume-wearing is a-ok. Admission is $24.95, members can enter for $14.95, and children 3 and under may enter for free.

Fright Dive is the haunted handle for the ghoulish and grown-up gathering, an event that will include DJ tunes, cocktails, art, and food trucks. The date? It's Friday, Oct. 28.

Creative costumes themed to the aquarium and/or the ocean? Very encouraged.

Tickets for the 18+ party are $29.95 and $24.95 for members; you'll need to get yours in advance (and, of course, bites and bevs are a separate cost).