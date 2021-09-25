Fall Harvest Festival Opens at Underwood Family Farms

What to Know Sept. 25-Oct. 31, 2021

Admission at gate is $10 weekdays, while weekends are higher; weekday entry is sold at the gate, weekend entry may be purchased online

Parking is free

Seeking wholesome expressions of autumn, the sort of sweet-of-spirit, out-in-the-open-air events that are filled with furry critters, tasty treats, and rows of pretty pumpkins?

If you're in Southern California, and it is late September, you'll want to look in the direction of Moorpark. For that's the home base of Underwood Family Farms, an agri-everything destination that's become synonymous with celebrating the coming of fall in myriad merry ways.

And those merry ways are revving up, starting on Sept. 25, when Fall Harvest on the Farm makes its adorable annual debut.

This list of activities included with admission is as long as a corn stalk is tall.

Once you're inside, you can wander a corn maze, join a wagon ride (a tractor pulls you, cool), admire the famous goats of the Animal Center, call upon the Pumpkin House, and wander the Pick Your Own Fields.

Live entertainment, and themed weekends, are also on the schedule.

If you want pumpkins or the other types of produce grown at the farm? Those will be additional, but some guests stop by just to take their gourd-adjacent family snaps out in the patch.

Weekdays are a little less busy, and admission is $10. Weekend admission will vary, from $16 to $22, depending on the theme and what's happening (you can check the price before you go).

Get your weekday admission at the gate and your weekend admission online.

As for some of the lively themes ahead? Farm Country Weekend, Antique Tractor Weekend, and Wild West Weekend are all coming up in October 2021.

The food for sale will vary by day, too, but on the weekends you'll come across a host of snackage, including kettle corn, pumpkin pie, and tri-tip sandwiches.

Ready to bask in the wholesomeness of this multi-week sweetness, one of our region's most wholesome entries into autumn?

Get all the details on prices, purchasing tickets, parking, and what you'll see right here.