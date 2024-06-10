Kids can enjoy a cute ‘Campout' — without leaving the city — at this sunshiny museum

What to Know Kidspace Campout at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

$15.50 adult admission (other ticketing tiers available); Kidspace Campout fun is included with museum admission

Youngsters can take part in campfire songs, campfire activities, an adorable "road trip" adventure, and a mini "car wash"

Planning a summer road trip has its pleasures, from deciding the sorts of snacks you'll pack to determining if you'll stow an old-school map in the glove compartment. (You totally should.)

But there is a way to savor some of those on-the-road experiences from a child's viewpoint, and you don't even need to break out the sleeping bags or tents: Kidspace Children's Museum is hosting an adorable and adventuresome Kidspace Campout this summer, with a focus on the most fun elements of outdoorsy life.

Jamie Pham

Those include opportunities to sit around a faux campfire and sing songs or play in a miniature tent or camper.

The road trip element involves pedaling by a few picturesque sights, including over a tiny Golden Gate Bridge. Adding to the experience? There's a little "car wash" called Kirby's Pit Stop, giving tots the chance to pedal through a "watery" tunnel (there's no water involved, but the look of the tunnel has a splashy feel).

And if your youngster wants to go fishing, a boat surrounded by fish that can be picked up with nets is also part of the sweet scene. The water is a blue-tinged sand, meaning kids can step outside the boat and onto dry land with ease.

The quaint Campout is included with Kidspace admission. And this is sweet: While many of us go camping on the weekend, the under-the-sun fun times are happening daily this summer at the Rose Bowl-close destination.

But like planning a real road trip, you won't want to dally: The Kidspace Campout is warm-weather whimsy. So grab your road snacks and make for the charming Brookside Park museum soon.