Family fun Fridays: Dance to global tunes at Kidspace's ‘Sunset Music Series'

The shows, along with upbeat activities, will pop up at the Pasadena-based museum on select Friday evenings.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Kidspace Children's Museum

What to Know

  • Sunset Music Series
  • Kidspace Children's Museum
  • Pasadena (near Rose Bowl Stadium)
  • Opens Friday, June 13
  • The concerts will take place on select summer Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Art activities and opportunities to head into the museum are part of the evenings; "Wired for Wonder," the multisensory maze, will be open for "a limited time"
  • Visit The Chill Lab and discover "a flavorful celebration of scientific innovation and frosty treats"
  • $15.50 admission; The Chill Lab is $8 (and museum admission is required)

The theme of the engaging slate of activities currently buzzing at Kidspace Children's Museum has a definite road-tripping vibe, the sort of get-out-there-and-know-the-world joy that we feel deeply in summertime.

Now a new series of events is furthering this globe-embracing outlook by featuring music from points around the planet.

The "Sunset Music Series" is an evening-ish event that will pop up on select Fridays at the Pasadena museum's Stone Hollow Amphitheater.

The first show is called "Sunset in the Pacific Islands," while contemporary dance, Mexican folklorico, a celebration of Filipino culture, Taiko drums and tunes from Japan, Zimbabwean marimba, and Korean classical music and dance will all be in the spotlight later this summer.

Enjoy live music and performances at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena on select Fridays from June 13 through Sept. 5, 2025.

Activities are part of each four-hour festivity, while the performances will begin at 5:30 and 7 o'clock.

Picnics are allowed; you are also invited to purchase food at the museum.

Getting to step inside Kidspace and enjoy exhibits and experiences like "Wired for Wonder," the multisensory maze, for a limited time are also part of the uplifting happenings.

And The Chill Lab will also be open for visitors seeking sweet treats with science flair. Entry is $8, in addition to your Kidspace admission.

The "Summer Music Series" will conclude Sept. 5 with "The Beauty and Sounds of Korea"; find the full schedule here.

