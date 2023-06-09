Famous concert films to shimmer on the big screen at the Academy Museum

What to Know "Summer of Music: Concert Films 1959-2020" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

June 10 through Aug. 26, 2023 (select dates); $10 (other ticketing options available)

Beyoncé, The Beatles, The Cure, and several other acclaimed artists will be featured

Being at a concert can be an incredible experience, something truly transcendent, an evening that will provide you with happy emotions and uplifting anecdotes for, well, ever.

But we can't be at every show, sigh. Like, seriously: big, big sigh.

And immersing our music-obsessed spirits in the lusciously delivered live songs of all of the bands, singers, and performers we so dearly adore? It isn't possible, as much as we daydream about the possibility.

What is possible, however, is connecting with all of that terrific and timeless music through a classic concert film, a scintillating, sound-strong artwork that just might be the perfect synthesis of movies and music.

The decades have been dotted with such cinematic gems and the best time to celebrate some of the best? It must be summer, of course, a time of year synonymous with music festivals, outdoor shows, and easy-breezy strumming.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is ready to spotlight some of the most enduring and iconic concert films of all time, starting on June 10 when "Summer of Music: Concert Films 1959-2020" begins its sparkling run.

In what is "... perhaps the first-ever retrospective of this magnificent hybrid form—musical spectacles with the high-wire immediacy of documentary," the Miracle Mile destination will show a number of notable films on the big screen, much like they were first seen 50 or 60 years ago.

"Jazz on a Summer's Day" is the superb opener to the series on June 10, with "Festival," "Monterey Pop," and "Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" adding more joy to June.

The director's cut of "Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music" and "The Beatles: Get Back — The Rooftop Concert" will round out the month, but there are lots more to come, including "Wattstax," "The Song Remains the Same," "The Cure in Orange," "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé," and "Metallica: Through the Never" in 3D.

Tickets start at $10 and you can purchase your admission through the Academy Museum site.