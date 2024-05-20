It's ‘Fried Egg Season' around Southern California's gardens

What to Know Matilija poppies, the "fried egg flowers," are beginning to bloom around town

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge has several spectacular specimens; admission is required

The California Botanical Garden in Claremont is a great place to view the vivacious flowers; closed Monday

While the California poppy's annual run isn't nearly over — you can still find the delicate petals fluttering in front yards across our region — the chance to view these ethereal icons at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve has now concluded, at least for this year.

But there's no reason to be too blue over this orange absence; a superbloom could return next year, or the year after that, and we have plenty of California poppies to enjoy around town, even if they aren't creating capacious carpets of color.

It is, in fact, the moment for another poppy to "sizzle" in the spotlight, and if guessed by "sizzle" that we're talking about the fried egg flower, well, no yolk: You know your floral stuff.

The Matilija poppy is one of the May queens of the Southern California garden, and a June superstar, too, and you can admire its eye-catching beauty at several spots around the region.

The Descanso Gardens team is reporting that these yellow-centered, white-petal'd favorites are beginning to pop; these exquisite blossoms may also be seen in pretty profusion at the California Botanical Garden in Claremont.

In fact, checking out the "what's blooming" report on the website of your favorite garden may instantly inform you about whether Matilija poppies are among the flowers that grow there.

"Semi-evergreen and drought tolerant, the flowers have an apricot-like scent that attracts bees," is how the Descanso Gardens site sums up this popular plant. "Once established, plants spread quickly and serve as good erosion control on slopes but can also be invasive."

Of course, no eggs are involved in this poppy's popularity; rather, the flower simply takes on the egg-like appearance of a sunnyside-up breakfast as it pops in a pan.

In short? The flower joy continues unabated around our area, which still has some interesting blooms to come before the summer heat and fall foliage begin to take center stage.

True, the famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad just shuttered for another season but the mountain lupines are on their way, as is the flowery fun in Lompoc, a June tradition.

But as May deepens, we're in a fried egg frame of mind, one that has us seeking out a spectacular flower with "sizzle" as it begins its beautiful run.