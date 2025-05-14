This famous fruit fest opens with 2,000 free servings of strawberry shortcake

What to Know 65th Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

May 23-26, 2025

Village Green Park in Garden Grove

Free admission

The opening ceremony, which features the yummy distribution of 2,000 free pieces of strawberry shortcake, will take place at 6 p.m. on May 23 at Main Street and Acacia; (French's Bakery bakes the cake while Costco Garden Grove is donating the berries)

Strawberry and non-strawberry treats for sale, live music, a carnival, and other nostalgic pastimes are hallmarks of the celebration

The venerable festival raises money for local organizations

Does the very best, most scrumptious, super-yummy bite of a strawberry shortcake involve A) the cake part or B) the cake-topping strawberries or C) the gooey goodness drizzled on the top or D) the whipped cream?

We're totally in "don't make us choose" territory here, and if we can be totally transparent, we're actually veering closely to the realm of "we won't pick and no one can make us," because choosing is too hard.

For a classic strawberry shortcake is a true symphony of sweet flavors, satisfying textures, and toothsome delights, something that regulars of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival have known for decades.

For this venerable celebration — it is marking 65 years in 2025 — is fruitily famous for its flavorful kick-off ceremony. Make that flavorful and free: Around 2,000 pieces of complimentary strawberry shortcake are happily handed out to festival visitors.

That tempting tradition will return May 23 at 6 o'clock, which is when the four-day happening officially sprouts in downtown Garden Grove.

Other highlights of the Memorial Day Weekend party include a parade on Saturday, May 24 — actor Kate Linder ("The Young and the Restless") and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Sylvia Mendez will serve as the Celebrity and Theme Grand Marshals, respectively — as well as appearances by a cavalcade of well-known guests from television, radio, and beyond.

Carnival high jinks, live tunes, an assortment of goodies for sale (strawberry and non-strawberry snacks), and activities for kids will all whimsically weave through the big bash.

Admission is still free, and giving back? That's at the sweet center of this community event; over $7 million dollars have been raised for regional charities.

That's a great way to raise hopes and raise vibes, so let's raise a succulent piece of strawberry shortcake to this endearing and enduring festival's continued success.