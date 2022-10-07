Fanciful Finds Galore Grace Olvera Street's Free Muertos Artwalk

What to Know Muertos Artwalk on Olvera Street

Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

35 artists are expected; listen also for free and festive tunes

The diaphanous divider between worlds, that gossamer and unseen veil that is said to separate this plane from the next, famously begins to sway, ever so slightly, when October begins.

Of course, this is one image you might hold in your October-loving heart if you like to connect with the deeper and timeless rhythms of the season.

Southern California's muertos-minded merriment has long provided a route to peeking beyond the veil, through art, dance, song, and tradition.

Meaning-filled, delightfully ethereal Día de los Muertos celebrations will be flowering, like so many majestic marigolds, across our region in the coming weeks, with one of the first taking place at Olvera Street on Oct. 8.

It's the Muertos Artwalk, a free-to-enjoy event that features nearly three dozen artisans who've crafted all sorts of ethereal items, from wearables to beautiful pieces made for prominent display.

The general theme will be the remarkable calacas that make merry throughout this time of year, as well as those worlds that may be just beyond the veil. And, of course, how we humans think about those who've passed before us and our place in the larger story.

It is, in short, a reflective stretch we again find ourselves in, and joyful celebrations help us connect to the calaca-filled realm of art, creativity, and music.

Oh yes, tunes will play a part in the sunny day out at the historical thoroughfare, so plan on spending time soaking in the sweet sounds.

The day begins at 10 a.m. with a blessing and a performance by Xipe Totec Aztec Dancers. Ballet Folklorico Arcoirsis follows, and several other terrific troupes.

The businesses of Olvera Street will also be open, should you want to do lunch, find a sweet, or stock up on candles, milagros, postcards, or toys.

The Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation is presenting the 2022 Muertos Artwalk.