Fancy frocks among the flowers: Join the ‘Unofficial Jane Austen Day' at The Huntington

What to Know The Unofficial Jane Austen Day at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino

Sunday, Jan. 28; a Huntington ticket and reservation are required

Costumes are encouraged but all are invited to join, whether they are wearing vintage fashion or not

While Southern California is home to several incredible costume-centered gatherings, the eye-catching events that invite us to don our haute-est and coolest clothing, most fashion meet-ups tend to focus on the sartorial styles of the last century.

That means that when we go for a vintage look, we're going for garb that hails from the 1940s or '50s, though the '80s and '90s have been back in the dress-up swing, too.

This is amazing, of course, but what if we want to jump into a genteel Georgian realm and confidently sashay in a gown that was at the pinnacle of poshness two centuries back?

We'd look to The Unofficial Jane Austen Day, which will open its parasol and prettily perambulate around The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Call it a costume-strong celebration for those who love the lavish looks of historical dramas, the frilly bonnets and puffed sleeves seen in movies and television shows that spring from the timeless novels penned by author Jane Austen.

"Bridgerton" and other recent hit series inspired by the Regency era have also spotlighted the timeless apparel of the day, the elegant high-waisted looks and full-skirted sophistication (and, of course, breeches and stockings for men).

No separate ticket is required, but you will need a ticket to the San Marino garden, and a reservation, too, to join the day out among the exquisite roses and pretty paintings.

The Historical Tea and Dance Society, which is known for its dance-centered soirees, is one of the presenters of the event, but do note there will be no dancing.

Also, picnicking isn't permitted, but The Huntington has a few eateries dotting its gorgeous grounds, including the recently renovated tea room, a refined and regal dining choice for Austen enthusiasts and anyone seeking a memorable meal.

And if you'd like to join other top-hatted, gown-rocking people for a photo? Make for the Huntington Art Gallery — the side porch is the spot — at 1 o'clock.

We'll never swan our way through the pages of "Pride and Prejudice" or "Sense and Sensibility," but we can wear elegant Austen-inspired attire and visit a verdant garden that seems to effortlessly exist simultaneously in a century long past as well as today.