Farewell, Zeus: Wildlife Learning Center mourns ‘the owl with the starry eyes'

Southern California has been home to more than a few animal icons, including those fascinating critters that roam the skies, hills, and valleys of wonderfully wild region.

P-22, the dearly missed mountain lion, was a legend loved from afar by people in LA and just about everywhere else, and Jackie and Shadow, the Big Bear bald eagles, boast an ardent fandom that spans far beyond their mountainous territory.

And little Zeus, the Western screech owl known for the "galaxy" that shown in his beautiful eyes?

He, too, was adored by the public, from those who stopped by the Wildlife Learning Center to admire the avian superstar in person to faraway fans who learned of his touching story online.

The Wildlife Learning Center shared the emotional news of the iconic owl's passing in a May 28 social media post following the discovery of a kidney tumor.

Hailing his "calm, gentle presence," the tribute recalled how the Sylmar center first met Zeus, and the lives he touched during his years at WLC.

"Zeus came to live at Wildlife Learning Center 15 years ago after being found on someone's doorstep," reveals the May 28 post.

"He was treated at a wildlife rehabilitation center, where it was determined that he was blind due to trauma — perhaps he had flown into a window."

"We will never know for certain what happened to Zeus; all we know is that he was found helpless, unable to navigate the world on his own, and would require human care for the remainder of his life."

The owl's mesmerizing eyes soon gained him admirers near and far.

"His distinctive eyes, which appeared to hold a galaxy of stars, captivated everyone he met, from visitors at Wildlife Learning Center to his social media fame around the world."

Staff members noted that the owl's weight, which was monitored by weekly check-ups, had been dropping, and ordered blood tests. The tests didn't reveal anything alarming, but a CAT scan follow-up found a kidney tumor, which was deemed inoperable.

The adorable wildlife ambassador will long be remembered at the center, which promises to continue to share his touching tale as it remains a stalwart advocate for animals.