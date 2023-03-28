Fashions From Way, Way Back Get Their Own Stylish Spotlight at Heritage Square

What to Know Inside/Out: Fashion Through the Ages

Saturday, April 22 at Heritage Square Museum

$60-$70

If you've ever opened your closet at the start of springtime and thought, with a bit of a heavy heart, you were looking at last season's not-so-trendy togs, fear not: There is a gorgeous gathering where the seasons that came several decades before last season are on the celebratory stage.

In fact, clothing from way, way, WAY back is the way to go if you plan to go to Inside/Out: Fashion Through the Ages at Heritage Square Museum on Saturday, April 22.

The stylish springtime affair is devoted to Victorian vogue, the fabulously flouncy dresses, brim-big hats, and perfectly cut suits that were the timely trends of a dozen or so decades ago.

Set against the backdrop of the historical park's beautiful Victorian houses and buildings, the fashion festival will possess a stylish sartorial flair that is earned in large part by the fact that attendees also dress up for the special day out.

It's a breezy day that will include many quaint components, including the chance to admire Edwardian-era outfits as they're modeled inside the vintage manors.

A Q&A will add to attendees' fashion acumen, and an event devoted to undergarments will also illuminate how people dressed at the beginning of the last century.

Refreshments — they're "buffet-style" — will add to the sociable aura of the happening.

And if you're the sort of style maven who doesn't follow the current trends but rather the marvelous mode that reigned long ago, you'll want to break out your biggest hat, your laciest gloves, your fanciest frock, the pretty parasol with all the frilly bits, for the event's fashion show feel very much extends to people who purchased tickets.

Oh, you say you need a ticket? Swan by this site to pick yours up now.

Good to keep in mind: The event's organizers noted that this popular to-do has sold out "quickly" in bygone years, and there's no time machine that can zip you back to purchase a ticket once they're gone.

Also good: The money raised from the fashion-y foray will help Heritage Square keep its beloved buildings, structures that need plenty of TLC, on the up and up.