‘Fast' forward to Universal's new high-speed coaster: The upcoming thrill ride gets its name

"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" will launch at the theme park in 2026.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" at Universal Studios Hollywood
  • The high-speed roller coaster, inspired by the hit film franchise, will open in 2026
  • The attraction will feature "ground-breaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles"

A technologically advanced thrill ride takes some time to rise, as each gripping drop is considered and every twisty curve is carefully put into place.

And rising slowly is something a "Fast" attraction has been doing, for several months, in the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood.

It's the new high-speed roller coaster inspired by the "Fast & Furious" film franchise, a pedal-to-the-metal series that has kept cinemas in go-go-go mode for over two decades.

Now the coaster, which began its adrenaline-fueled ascent — read: construction began — in the summer of 2023, has its name.

Meet Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which will make its anticipated entrance in 2026.

The Hollywood theme park made the official name announcement on May 3, 2024.

"As a premier entertainment theme park destination with a rich history in immersing guests in incredible rides based on today’s most inspiring movie, television and gaming properties, we are excited to introduce our very first, high-speed outdoor roller coaster," said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood.

"As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrill into our already dynamic theme park, and we look forward to welcoming guests when it races onto the scene in 2026."

The "drift" in the roller coaster's name isn't just an eye-catching ode to the drift maneuvers synonymous with the films; the attraction will simulate "a seamless sensation of drifting cars," thanks to the "ground-breaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles."

For more updates on "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift," keep tabs on the Universal Studios Holywood social pages.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

