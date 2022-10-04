Fatburger to Offer Freebies in Honor of Its 70th Anniversary

What to Know Lovie Yancey opened the first Fatburger in Los Angeles in 1952

Fanciful and flavorful Fatburger recollections are just woven into the collective meal-centered memories of Southern Californians.

You might remember eating there with a favorite cousin or a grandparent before you even started school, or perhaps a fun first date took place at one of the restaurant's retro-fied counters or bright booths.

And the first time you dipped a French fry into a milkshake made with real ice cream? If you grew up in a zip code starting with a "9," chances are pretty good that this important food milestone took place at a Fatburger.

This is all to say that the company that Lovie Yancey began in Exposition Park in the early 1950s has played a powerful part in our local dine-out experiences.

And to celebrate Fatburger's official 1952 start? There shall be specials, for the rest of 2022, all to treat loyal fans to a host of freebies as well as free Friday delivery when ordering through the website.

Oh yes: Look also for special commemorative packaging, to add a festive element to your savory and sweet eats.

The kick-off of the company's 70th-anniversary specials begins on Oct. 4, when Fatburger will provide a "... coupon code for free food for the first 70 Fat Club email subscribers (can sign-up on Fatburger.com) to redeem on all orders placed through Fatburger.com."

Codes for a complimentary food item will also be shared with all email subscribers at noon local time each Tuesday through 2022.

And if you want your Fatburger order delivered for free on a Friday? That's happening, too, when you place your order at Fatburger.com.

To read up on the 70th anniversary and the roll-out of the delicious deals, visit the Fatburger site.

And getting to know the Fatburger story, which has its origins in 1947 but found its tasty Fatburger beginnings in 1952? Here's the page for hamburger-loving history buffs.

Happy 70th, Fatburger!