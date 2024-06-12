Find Father's Day events and eats around SoCal, from fishing to BBQ

What to Know Father's Day 2024 is on Sunday, June 16

Enjoy a "Father's Day BBQ and Brews" at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino

Brunches are popping up around the region, including a Father's Day Brunch at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside

The third Sunday in June is arriving on the earlier side in 2024, or so it seems, which means you'll want to make Pops-centric plans for June 16.

But wait! There is a major change with one traditional Father's Day Weekend happening to consider before rounding up the family for a sunny outing: The popular Pasadena Chalk Festival is delighting visitors with its free and whimsical sights during the weekend after the holiday, on June 22 and 23.

Other fatherly favorites are very much in place in 2024, though, including a gorgeous (and free!) car show in Beverly Hills.

Peruse the Dad-tastic picks below and tell your go-to guy to save June 16 for some serious celebrating.

Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance: Ranking super-classic, super-free, super-popular Father's Day events? We won't, but we have to give this luxurious long-runner a special spotlight. Around 100 fine cars will go on view in Beverly Hills on June 16, with no admission or ticket required. It's a favorite for families and lookie-looks who adore up-close peeks.

Father's Day at the Petersen: The Petersen Automotive Museum honors its Dad fans and their families during a special Father's Day Weekend at the Miracle Mile car destination. Hoods are going up, giving visitors a chance to enjoy "a rare, close-up look" at some of the museum's most magnificent dream machines; more is in store, too. Be sure to get that ticket before you go.

Father's Day BBQ and Brews: The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is still in boisterous bloom, rose-wise, and pollinator plants are popping. It's a great time to swing by for this Dad to-do, which will feature Nashville hot chicken, street corn, and a heat-tastic host of goodies. Tickets, Huntington admission and reservation information, and other details can be found on this page.

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival: So your father is a fan of excellent jazz, played live with vibrancy at one of the planet's most sublime entertainment venues? This jazzy and joyful extravaganza has a wonderful way of hitting the right notes when Father's Day grows near. Best get your ticket soon and before making for Tinseltown.

Father's Day on (and at) the water: Visit Marina del Rey is always ready for a sunshiny, get-outside kind of event, and for Dad's big day? There are ideas aplenty, from sportfishing to the pedal-and-go Duchess Pub pontoon boat. Discover more briny picks now.

Whiskey Tasting at Bourbon Steak: If single-barrel whiskeys are something that might catch the fancy of your spirits-appreciating father, you'll want to make a reservation for this special, sippable happening at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. Nice: every pour will be "paired with a savory canapé."

Father's Day Brunch: The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is known for lavish holiday happenings, including the brunches that honor moms and dads. The June 16 event will brim with appetizing choices, as is tradition, and the setting? Call it a castle-like spot for the kingly guy in your life.

Father's Day Cooking Class: Working side-by-side in the kitchen with your #1 guy is a pleasure, especially if you're both cooking something incredible. And if you both find thin crust pizza to be pretty perfect? There's a Father's Day Cooking Class at The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica on June 16.

Father's Day Belly Flop Contest: How does Raging Waters LA honor the Dad-est day on the calendar? Why with a Belly Flop Contest, of course. It's for guests who are ages 18 and older, keep in mind, and prizes? Those are happening, oh sweet.