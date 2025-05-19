Felines, big and small, will star in a mew Natural History Museum exhibit

What to Know "Fierce! The Story of Cats"

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

July 13, 2025 through Feb. 18, 2026

$15 adult (museum admission or membership is also required); other ticketing tiers available

When should you paws to purchase a ticket to "Fierce! The Story of Cats," the new exhibit that will soon twitch its tail, and tell a tale or two, at the Natural History Museum?

In a word? Meow is the time.

Yes: We do mean right meow.

Admission for the large-scale exhibition just became available for purchase, which makes us as happy as a kitten following the quickly darting light beam of a laser pen.

Oh, did we say "purchase"? Of course we mean "purrrchase," to use the charming parlance of the museum team.

The new display-filled experience will give cat lovers the opportunity to "(e)xplore the diversity of cats in this exciting new and immersive exhibition," so sweet.

Also sweet?

Fans of the big and wild felines will have plenty to enjoy, as well as boosters of the bittiest small cats, or "smol" to use the adorable parlance of the cat-ernet.

Smol or sizable, we are obsessed with whiskered, striped, furry, soft-nosed, point-eared animals. We share our homes with the cuddly, snuggly cats while also marveling at the majesty of lions, pumas, jaguars, and the bigger critters that roam the wilder parts of our planet.

And, yes, even the chaparral-covered hills near Los Angeles.

The show will cross "... continents and the ages," all to spotlight the "... beauty, diversity, and predatory skills" of these magnificent animals.

We'll paws here to also share the news that purrfect programming related to the exhibition will also pop up — or leap up, if you want to picture a kitten bouncing upwards for a feather toy — during the exhibition's run.

Tickets, dates, and all of the ear-scritching, roar-worthy details that you knead — er, need — are on this site, meow meow.