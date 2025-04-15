A major fest devoted to pizza — a ‘Pizza City,' if you will — returns to LA

What to Know "Pizza City Fest Los Angeles"

L.A. Live

April 26 and 27, 2025

$125 + fees (Saturday), $115 + fees (Sunday)

Your ticket includes "unlimited pizza" from 20+ pizzerias, plus "assorted sides and desserts"; beverages are "unlimited" as well

A big party that features a big amount of pizza?

We've likely all attended such a savory celebration at one point or another, whether it was a school commitment, a party for work, or an at-home watch party on the day of a major sporting or entertainment event.

There's no doubt that a stack of pizza boxes can begin to look like a building if they go high enough, or even a cardboard skyscraper of sorts, but if you want to go to a "Pizza City," you'll want to make your way to L.A. Live over the final weekend of April 2025.

That's when "Pizza City Fest" returns with in-the-know dough pros in tow. And a lot of them, let us add: Over 20 pizzerias are set to show at the slice-centric celebration.

Fiorelli Pizza of Venice, Eataly in Century City, LBC's Nonna Mercato, and Hot Tongue of Silver Lake are just a few of the pizza houses on the luscious line-up.

Important to know? Different pizzerias will show on each day, so if you have your hopes set on one or two specific eateries or food trucks, be sure you peruse the "Pizza City Fest" site and check out the pizzerias and when they'll be there.

Desserts are also part of the snack-around scene — cookies and gelato are among the choices — and beverages, too.

Panels are also a flavorful fixture of the festival, with "Mastering the Dough" among the learn-more selections. Live demonstrations will also give attendees a "peek behind the pan" and a closer look at how the perfect pie is compiled, one terrific topping at a time.

The festival price is $125 on Saturday and $115 on Sunday, plus a fee for a one-day visit, and you'll be treated to "unlimited pizza" once you step inside, as well as other yummy perks.

There's a VIP option, too, with an invite into the lounge, so check out your chow-down choices on this site.