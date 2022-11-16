Festive Flicks to Rule ‘Yuletide Cinemaland' at Heritage Square

What to Know Yuletide Cinemaland at Heritage Square, presented by Street Food Cinema

Dec. 3 through 23 (select nights); $36 general admission, $16 child's admission (ages 5 to 15), children under 5 admitted free

"Elf," "Edward Scissorhands," and other Christmas classics will screen; sips for sale, a Doggie Date Night, photo opportunities, and more are on the schedule

Homes, on the whole, play an outsized role in our best-known, best-loved, ever-obsessed-over holiday films.

This makes complete sense, since Christmas is one of the homiest of holidays, where almost everything is centered around the family table, the glowing hearth, and the sparkling tree.

And if you had to name some of these homes, you could: The McAllister manse in Chicago, The Grinch's mountaintop cave, and, of course, Scrooge's cold, ghost-filled bedchamber.

Heritage Square is packed with picturesque houses, a collection of vintage abodes that were lived in decades (and decades ago).

This fanciful fact makes the historical park, which is just off the Arroyo Parkway, a prime spot for a film series devoted to the seasonal classics where the concept of "home" often plays a major role.

Street Food Cinema is behind this fizzy festivity, which boasts a memorable name — Yuletide Cinemaland — and several evenings of highly watchable, highly whimsical bonbons of the most merry variety.

"Edward Scissorhands" is on the 2022 schedule, and "Elf," and "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," a trio of fantasy films inspired by love, hope, and the human experience.

Treats that take their cues from Christmas past and present are also on the roster, including "A Christmas Story" and "Home Alone."

Yuletide Cinemaland opens on Dec. 3 and glimmers, on select nights, through Dec. 23.

The outdoor happening will also include spirited sips for sale — think mulled wine and zazzy cocktails — and food trucks, too, a hankering-pleasing hallmark of Street Food Cinema's popular screenings.

Other charming touchstones, like visits from Santa, pet photo events, sing-alongs, dancing in the snow, and a "Holiday Light Extravaganza" will up the ethereal air.

These screenings are outdoors, so scarfing- and sweatering-up is in order, and booking your ticket ahead of time? You'll want to do so at the Street Food Cinema site.