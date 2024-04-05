Fido fans are fundraising for the Wiggle Waggle Walk, a pup-lifting Pasadena tradition

What to Know Wiggle Waggle Walk at Brookside Park

Sunday, April 21 at 9 a.m.; registration opens at 8 a.m.

$50 individual registration; other ways to join and help, including donating from home, are listed on the site

When a woofer-wonderful event has been around for as long as the beloved Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run, a fundraiser that's barking, er, marking its 26th outing in 2024, you have to wonder if some of the participating pups recall other pups from previous years.

Do dogs give other dogs an acknowledging wag and a shy lift of the chin as if to say "hey, yeah, I totally remember you!" as they pass each other? We like to think so, since pooches are such a central part of the Brookside Park happening.

And that happening is going around the Pasadena park — or a-hound the park, if you prefer — on Sunday, April 21.

That means you have time to put together a team or do a bit of individual fundraising on behalf of the Wiggle Waggle, which supports the programs of Pasadena Humane.

"The Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run is one of our favorite events," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane.

"Getting together with thousands of friends, supporters, and, of course, dogs, for a life-saving day at beautiful Brookside Park — you can’t beat it!"

Registration is $50; you'll want to sign up before noon on April 19. You can donate, too, if you can't be there or simply want to help Pasadena Humane right now.

It isn't solely about the wiggling or the waggling; there's a costume contest, a vendor fair, and other shaggy-sweet doings, the kind of stuff that both people and their four-footed friends adore.