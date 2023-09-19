Fiesta Friday and a Backlot Brunch: Savor the flavors of the L.A. Times Food Bowl

What to Know L.A. Times Food Bowl: Night Market on the Paramount Pictures backlot

Sept. 22-24

Tickets are still available for Fiesta Friday on Sept. 22 and Backlot Brunch on Sept. 24

Fall and food don't share any letters beyond that fabulous F, but they do intersect in other charming ways.

It is in the autumn when a host of appetizing events begin to show up on culinary calendars, the stylish celebrations that pay hankering-filled homage to richer dishes, the eats that we don't necessarily turn to when the heat is high.

And starting the season off for us on the very weekend when fall finds its flavorful footing? It's the L.A. Times Food Bowl: Night Market, which will again grill/bake/sizzle around the picturesque Paramount Pictures backlot.

How popular is this iconic event? Big-draw bashes can and do sell out, but there are a number of tickets available for Fiesta Friday, the Sept. 22 party, and the Backlot Brunch, the daytime to-do on Sept. 24, just a few days out.

If Fiesta Friday is the gourmand gathering that piques your spice-loving senses, you'll want to secure your admission soon.

"Turn up the heat at this celebration of L.A.’s most iconic Latin American flavors, featuring chefs, restaurants, cocktails and more from Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond," is the caliente call to action on the event page.

On the main stage? Bricia Lopez, Danny Trejo, and Virgilio Martinez are the headliners, while restaurants around the stroll-ready grounds include El Barrio Cantina, Anajak Thai, and Kogi BBQ.

The Backlot Brunch will also feature some major wattage on the main stage — look for Tiffani Thiessen, Marcus Samuelsson, and Timothy Hollingsworth — while Saltie Girl, CevicheStop, and Tulsi Indian Eatery will be among the day's delicious draws.

For the full list of cookbook authors, chefs, food writers, and restaurant pros set to stop by the weekend, including the sold-out Saturday Night Flavor on Sept. 23, visit the L.A. Times Food Bowl page now.