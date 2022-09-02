Fiesta Hermosa Has the Cool Tunes, Sweet Treats, and Beach Breezes

What to Know Hermosa Beach

Sept. 3-5, 2022

Four stages, carnival rides, Makers Mercado, a beer garden, a sidewalk sale, an art walk, and more

The summer season is winding down with a whoosh of extreme warm-a-tude, the sort of temperatures that have us wondering where we can A) keep it on the cooler side and B) take part in those smile-summoning events that have been Southern California staples for decades.

One of those happenings? It's Fiesta Hermosa, the grand "bookender" of the local summer season, an outdoor affair that takes place on Memorial Day Weekend and again on Labor Day Weekend.

The multi-block merriment will flower over three days, from Sept. 3 through 5, with the hottest of the days forecasted to reach 90 degrees (though, of course, checking the forecast before starting any alfresco adventure is always recommended).

If you know your fiesta-fun escapades, you know there will be several stages of music, a beer garden, places to shop, an art walk, the Makers Mercado, 250-plus vendors, so many eats for sale, and that big beautiful beach at one end of it all, if you need a contemplative moment on the sand to ponder the passing of the seasons.

As for the happy high jinks and carnival-style sweetness?

A Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round, yard games, and other classic diversions will up the uplifting spirit of the three-day to-do.

Enjoying much of the fiesta is totally free, but keep in mind that the Garden has a $5 entry fee. Do check out everything to know about visiting the various stages and areas, and, of course, arrive with funds for the Food Fair and shopping, if you plan to nosh, sip, and make purchases.

Saying farewell to the summer season can happen in so many ways around LA, but, for sure, plenty of people like to make their final goodbyes to the easiest stretch of the calendar near or on the sand, near the surf, at this behemoth beach-side lark, one that celebrates music, food, family fun, and community.