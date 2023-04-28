Fifteen Years of Fantastic Deals: Dine LA Restaurant Week Begins Now

What to Know Dine LA Restaurant Week's 15th Anniversary

April 28 through May 12, 2023

Hundreds of Southern California restaurants will offer two- and three-course lunch and dinner menus, with prices starting at $15

Supping at every single participating restaurant during Dine LA, our city's region-wide Restaurant Week, just isn't possible.

For even though this well-known Restaurant Week is two weeks — a charming quirk of the popular every-so-often event — the list of participants is lengthy.

Really lengthy: Eateries from all over regularly join the foodie fun, meaning you could zip from Agoura Hills to Torrance to Arcadia to DTLA in a single day (if you were feeling it, of course, and had a pleasant passenger handling directions, conversation, and the music).

So how do the many fans of this long-running gem, which is marking 15 years this spring, elect to approach the somewhat overwhelming big-a-tude of the beloved bite-packed bash?

Some Dine LAers revisit those spots where they could be considered cherished regulars, all to show their continuing support.

Other devotees of the Dine LA line-up make a point to stop by a neighborhood café, all to keep it close and easy.

And there are those seekers of particular dishes, or even ingredients, which helps them to narrow down their choices, putting the laser-like focus on something they've been craving.

Of course, you could simply be intrigued by the numerous $15 lunches on the roster, which just about everyone is, all told. That's the lowest of the prix fixe price points, a number that is especially fitting in the spring of 2023, given Dine LA's milestone anniversary.

So here's how to start if you don't know where to start: Look up a neighborhood or city on this page. Or begin with a cuisine type you've been hankering for.

And breaking out potential places by the prices of their Dine LA meals? That can happen, too.

You can opt for a map view, too, if you'd like a broader look at the full feast-filled landscape.

Latin Fusion, Burgers, Japanese, Steakhouse, Desserts, Greek, and Seafood are just a few of the amazing choices; find more here, then make your way to a participating restaurant by Friday, May 12.