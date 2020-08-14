Find a Five-Buck Brat on National Bratwurst Day

What to Know Sunday, Aug. 16

$5 Das Brat or Beyond Brat

Via the Dog Haus app; read the details here

Oktoberfest traditionally begins in September, though you'll find some festive places lining up the steins before August has even said "auf wiedersehen."

Which means that once the second half of August arrives, as it will on Aug. 16, people are more than welcome to slip into their favorite lederhosen, polish their Chicken Dance moves, and seek out something that's got some brat-style bite.

Traditional Oktoberfest celebrations will be canceled or re-imagined due to the pandemic in 2020, but you can still find brats in August, and you can find them at a tasty price, too, if you know where to look.

And if you look to your local Dog Haus on Sunday, Aug. 16, which happens to be National Bratwurst Day, you'll find the Pasadena-started hot-doggery's traditional brat priced at five bucks.

It's the Das Brat, which features caramelized onions, the all-important sauerkraut, and brown mustard with the essential spicy kick. And, yes, a bratwurst, too.

And if you prefer your frankfurter-style snacking to be plant-based? You can request a Beyond Brat rather than a sausage.

How to procure this super-hearty, fall's-on-the-way, oh-so-Oktoberfesty eat?

Here's the fine print: "This celebratory special can be redeemed in-store with app scan, or when guests order pickup or delivery through the Dog Haus App, at participating locations. Guests can claim the offer here."

The limit? It's one, but if you know your brats, you know that they're quite filling.

After all, people like to fill up before they enter stein-holding contests or oompah their way to the dance floor.

Is your dance floor at home in 2020? Turn up the traditional polka, order your Dog Haus brat, and start the Oktoberfest fun as the second half of August begins.