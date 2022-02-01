Find Black History Month Events Around Southern California

What to Know February is Black History Month

Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation will hold events at local spots like Lennox Park and Roosevelt Park

Disneyland Resort is introducing new offerings this month, including the debut of "Celebrate Soulfully"

Honoring Black History through a host of celebratory, fascinating, informative, and ebullient events?

It's a festive and moving February occasion, a multi-event happening that is realized in many marvelous ways, by many local groups, museums, schools, and organizations.

You can find a number of in-person and virtual happenings as February 2022 arrives, with several places taking their own interesting and individual approaches to honoring Black History Month, with an emphasis being placed on the arts, medicine, the sciences, architecture, literary icons, and several other areas, too.

The City of Santa Monica is placing a focus on "Black Health and Wellness" during the next four weeks.

On the schedule?

Prospective participants can look forward to "... a therapeutic paint and sip class, stress-relieving somatic soul integration workshops, a TikTok dance class, and more."

You can read more here, and find out how and when to join the events, which also include a Black History-themed arts walk at Bergamot Station on Feb. 19, a gathering that complements the exhibits that will be on display at the Building Bridges Art Exchange at the Bergamot Station Arts Center.

Pasadena's 2022 Black History Parade and Festival was recently canceled, due to pandemic safety, but there will be a number of Crown City events this February, including a virtual tour celebrating the "... landmarks, educational institutions, sports, businesses, and other areas impacted by Black Pasadenans" (more information will be available on the tour starting on Feb. 14).

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will hold several events, including a virtual speakers series featuring Leaders in the Environment, and a number of art-fun to-dos at local parks, including Lennox Park and Roosevelt Park.

The full roster of community-sweet to-dos and art-forward festivities may be found on this page.

Los Angeles Public Library has a number of at-home or self-guided resources that pay homage to the month-long celebration, including a line-up of podcasts, audiobooks featuring Black Stories & Experiences, and a map celebrating the beautiful buildings of the esteemed Southern California architect Paul Revere Williams.

And Disneyland Resort will "Celebrate Soulfully," starting in February, as the experience makes its Anaheim debut. Walt Disney World in Orlando has played host to the joyful happening, which "... invites families and friends to gather for experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more."

The month also includes the return of "Celebrate Gospel," but with a twist: The beloved production, a longtime favorite at Disney California Adventure, will make its Disneyland park debut on Feb. 19 at the Fantasyland Theater.

For more about Disneyland Resort's Black History Month tributes, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.