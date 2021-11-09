Find Delish Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

What to Know Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Nashville Hot Yardbird Sandwich is $15 at Yardbird at the Beverly Center (usual price: $18)

Farmer Boys will offer its Loaded Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich or Loaded Fiery Fried Chicken Sandwich for $5 from 2 p.m. to close; limit of two per customer

While National Fried Chicken Day arrives in early July each and every year, we need to look to a cooler stretch of the calendar for fried chicken's sandwich-savory sequel.

For National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is a November occasion, a food holiday that makes total sense, time-wise. We're already wearing scarves, or at least lighter wraps, and the idea of a filling, spice-laden, chicken-rich meal holds appetizing appeal.

Also appetizing? The fact that this classic sandwich has truly transformed in recent years.

We won't type "gone are the days when it was only topped with a tomato and mayo," for a number of fried chicken sandwiches still go the low-key, don't-overdo-it route, and for that we are grateful.

But if you're seeking out a stylish expression of the dish, one that has a number of interesting ingredients and zingy toppers, you won't have to search too far: Blue cheese, caramelized onions, various nuts, and all sorts of sautéed veggies also make cameos atop the modern fried chicken sandwiches.

How, though, will you celebrate on Nov. 9, the delectable dish's big holiday?

A couple of places around the region will offer deals, including Yardbird at the Beverly Center, which is pricing its Nashville Hot Yardbird Sandwich at $15 for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Usual price? It's $18.

Not so usual? How tangy this tasty indulgence is. The word from Yardbird? "The juicy fried chicken is generously coated with a Carolina reaper rub and topped with a crisp, spicy slaw — eat at your own risk!"

And at Farmer Boys, look for specials on either the Loaded Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich or Loaded Fiery Fried Chicken Sandwich. Both will be priced at $5 each from 2 p.m. to close.

Keep in mind there's a limit of two sandwiches per customer at Farmer Boys during this deal.