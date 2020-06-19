Find Father's Day Eats, From Home Kits to Dine-In Picks

By Alysia Gray Painter

Giving your dad some choice, when it comes to a special meal in his honor, has always been on the menu, regardless of the year.

Does he want a steak, barbecue, or pasta? Does he want to try someplace new or support a longtime favorite? Dessert or no? (The answer is always "dessert.")

But the choices in 2020, when it comes to Father's Day, have taken a slightly different tack. Of course, your Dad still has his pick of plates, but now another question remains: dining at a restaurant or picking up a restaurant-made kit, one that you can grill or cook at home?

Make-at-home kits created by local restaurants have been on the flavorful rise since the pandemic closures, and you can find a variety of them around Southern California.

Find a few below, as well as eateries that will be open, and treating Dad right, on June 21, 2020.

Just be sure to check ahead if kits are available, if the restaurant has pick-up or takeout options, or if dining-in is the only option.

Pop!s Burgers & Shakes
Pop!s Burgers and Shakes in Santa Monica has a BBQ Burger Box for $22. It includes eight ready-to-grill patties (Creekstone Farms Beef or Impossible) Pop!s Seasoning, red wine butter, American cheese , pickles, caramelized onions and secret sauce.
Hankering for a New England Lobster Roll Kit? Lucques Catering is the place to call. It includes a classic Maine lobster salad, hot dog buns (they're buttered brioche), kettle chips, and vegetable slaw. The price is $150.
Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills is offering a dine-in Fathers Day brunch, as well as dinner on Father's Day, too (in case your dad is craving a classic steak).
Thinking of a Father's Day picnic? Ike's Love & Sandwiches wants to treat your dad to a freebie. You buy a sandwich and your pop's sandwich is complimentary.
Looking for pulled pork and some great sides, but with curbside pick-up? Ring the Old Vine Kitchen & Bar in Costa Mesa. "The family-style BBQ serves four and comes with one pound of pulled pork confit, 1/2 pint of house-made BBQ sauce, two pints of creamy fresh corn slaw, and house made cheddar buns," all for $48. Adding on a four-pack of beer for $14? That's a possibility, too.
The Roof Garden at the Peninsula in Bevelry Hills has 5-star BBQ-to-Go. Carolina baby back ribs are the centerpiece, but there are several luxe additions in the package. Call for details.
The Tavern in Brentwood is offering surf 'n turf to go on Father's Day, with some very tempting desserts in the mix. Want to go for a DIY burger box for $60? It covers six people, and you grill the patties at home, just the way you like them.
Pasadena's historic The Raymond 1886 is doing a$120 Grill Box for Father's Day. A pair of t-bone steaks are included, four spiced fennel sausages, and two salads: potato and arugula.
The Butchery, which has four locations around the region, has a number of Signature Meat Boxes to choose from. Your box might include pork chops, sausages, or several other choice cuts.
And at the Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village? There's a Burger Kit, complete with the classic burger makings, for Father's Day. Want to upgrade with avocado or bourbon-glazed bacon? That's absolutely possible.

