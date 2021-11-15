Find Festive Holiday Events Around Southern California

You want some ho, ho, ho but you're not sure where to go, go, go? A bounty of bulb-bright, glow-gorgeous, elf-strong spectaculars are sledding, in sprightly and festive fashion, into Southern California in the weeks ahead.

Here are some cheery choices, but do check safety procedures before you go, what you need to bring, whether advance tickets are required, and the other important-to-know bits of info.