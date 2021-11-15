Find Festive Holiday Events Around Southern California

You want some
ho, ho, ho but you're not sure where to go, go, go? A bounty of bulb-bright, glow-gorgeous, elf-strong spectaculars are sledding, in sprightly and festive fashion, into Southern California in the weeks ahead.
Here are some cheery choices, but do check safety procedures before you go, what you need to bring, whether advance tickets are required, and the other important-to-know bits of info.
Knott's Merry Farm
Knott's Merry Farm is back at the Buena Park theme park that almost shares its name (that would be Knott's Berry Farm, of course). The chance to shop for crafts, see Santa in his cabin, or applaud for Snoopy (the talented beagle will be rocking ice skates) are just some of the charming components of this seasonal favorite.
Alysia Gray Painter
"
Lightscape" at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden is an after-dark, ultra-illuminated wonderland of offbeat and ethereal illuminations. Visitors will wend through a portion of the pretty, tree-packed property, all to spy sparkly disco balls, sizable starbursts, and a fanciful forest of conical trees. It's all a-shimmer through Jan. 16, 2022.
Ariel Skelley
Eager to know more about the
"Science of Gingerbread"? Discovery Cube OC and Discovery Cube LA have long looked into the STEM-cool background of baking and building the quintessential Christmas confection. If you'd like to enter your own gingerbread structure in the annual competition, the window opens on Nov. 20, 2021. The whimsical entries will be on display at both campuses through Jan. 2, 2022.
Universal Studios Hollywood
Hogwarts will be lit with lovely lights aplenty at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" while "Grinchmas" will summon the grins at
Universal Studios Hollywood. Treats, decorations, and, oh yes, that magical chorus of singing frogs will all be back, as well as hot Butterbeer. ( Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.)
Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
"Jingle on the Waves" is the 2021 theme for the
Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, which is paddling into its 113th year in mid-December.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
The eats and treats of the
Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure? They pay tasty tribute to traditions from around the world. Picture-perfect desserts, hearty potato dishes, zesty cocktails, and other appetizing offerings are available at the pop-up booths dotting the Anaheim theme park.
Dodgers Holiday Festival
Baseball is synonymous with spring and summertime, and of course the thrilling post-season in the fall, but the diamond can also dazzle in wintertime, too. The D
odgers Holiday Festival will put that dazzle on, over a few fall-into-winter weeks, with Santa sightings, photo opportunities, chances to shop for Dodgers merch, eats and drinks, and, oh yes, ice skating in the outfield.
The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey
Is there a certain impish elf who becomes an important part of your family each December? Then best get to the Fairplex in Pomona, where a stroll-through spectacular featuring all sorts of fanciful figures and scenes is now charming kids and grown-ups.
"The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" will frolic on through Jan. 2, 2022, and those advance tickets? They're a merry must.
Shutterstock/sakchai vongsasiripat/Alysia Gray Painter
A bevy of holiday-sweet flicks'll shimmer on an outdoor screen at one of our city's most cinematic destinations: Heritage Square Museum. The Victorian houses seen around the park? They could have sprung, fully formed, from a Christmas movie, to be honest.
Street Food Cinema is behind the series, which will also include tours of the landmarks, Santa visits, places to purchase bevs/bites, and more.
The Citadel
Where to see the fab fir known as
"California's Tallest Christmas Tree"? Why at the Citadel Outlets, of course. The massive sparkler is so huge you can spy its tippy-top from way down the 5 Freeway. But seeing it from an up-close spot? That's cool, too: It's free to see at the shopping center, through the holidays.
Irvine Park Railroad
It's one of the most popular attractions in all the land: Irvine Park Railroad's festive
Christmas Train. Tickets? Oh goodness: They sold out faster than a reindeer flies.
South Coast Botanic Garden
A wonderland of lovely, incandescent trees, shrubs, and walkways? Find the glow at
"GLOW" at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula.