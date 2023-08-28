Find frightful Knott's Scary Farm fun, beyond those amazing mazes

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm's 50th Anniversary

Sept. 21 through Oct. 31, 2023 (select nights)

Mazes, themed treats, an art show, and a number of other diversions, including "Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque," a feat-filled stage show, await

Mazes, as a rule, are laden with strange twists and surprising turns, but there is something you can always count on when it comes to the mazes of Knott's Scary Farm: They're going to be very popular.

So popular, in fact, that these shadowy spaces, attractions that each boast their own eerie and often supernatural storyline, that they often rule the haunted headlines.

But the seasonal event, which casts an annual spell on Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, brims with other temptations, the sort of spooky and spectral diversions that can draw a guest away from the much-loved mazes for an hour or two.

Look to returning favorites like "Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque," a feat-filled stage show where "mystique and darkness" do deviously reign. And "Into the Fog: A Scary Farm Tribute Art Show," which features wicked works by a host of near-and-far artists, creators who've found inspiration in a half-century of haunting good times.

Oh yes: Knott's Scary Farm is marking its 50th anniversary in 2023, making the coming skell-abrations, er, celebrations especially over-the-top-ish and incredibly extra.

On the newer side of the what's to come at the world-famous haunt-tacular? "Music, Monsters & Mayhem," a lighter-of-heart confection, includes a rock-centered soundtrack and "a cast of singing and dancing monstrosities," while a Bird Cage Theatre performance spotlights the "demented" Dr. Cleaver.

Stage shows and art exhibits are complemented by the ever-popular scare zones — these are the outdoor areas that have a bit of maze-style jump-scares but in an alfresco setting — and places to purchase themed eats and sips.

Could you do Knott's Scary Farm without calling upon a maze? You could, and it would be a full and frightful evening, but, yep: The mazes most definitely bring returning fans back, again and again, thanks to all of those twists, turns, and tantalizing terrors that lurk around almost every bend.

Knott's Scary Farm opens on Sept. 21, 2023, for a month-plus run, concluding on, oh yes, Halloween. It's open on select nights, so secure your entry before you haunt Buena Park.