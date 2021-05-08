Find Fun Mother's Day Outings Around Southern California

What to Know Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9

The bigger gardens are sold out, but several museums have spaces available, including Kidspace, where it is Butterfly Season

Check before visiting to see if you need to reserve a ticket ahead of time; also, review the destination's safety guidelines before visiting

Well, by golly and oh goodness: Your mom is the ultimate of ultimates, the very bestest of best people, the person you'll go the distance for, again and again.

But the gollys and oh-goodnesses do continue this particular Mother's Day: Finding outings where you can celebrate together is a rather different process than in years gone by, save, perhaps, May of 2020, when local cultural destinations were largely closed, due to the pandemic, on the sweet, mom-focused holiday.

That's not the case in 2021, but not everything is quite fully open, either.

So many of the outdoor places that are welcoming guests, like some of Southern California's larger public gardens?

Tickets for May 9 sold out far ahead of time at spots like Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia and Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge.

Happy news, though: There are still a number of delightful destinations where you can book a ticket ahead of time, like Kidspace Children's Museum, in Pasadena, where tickets for May 9 are still available as of the afternoon of May 8. That could change, of course, so arrange everything ahead of time.

In short? Be sure to secure your admission in advance, if you hope to flutter by on Mother's Day.

It's Butterfly Season at the effervescent educational institution, which also boasts a large outdoor area where children can frolic, roam, and play.

At the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana? Moms and grandmothers will enjoy free admission on May 9. You'll still need to reserve tickets, in advance, to the historic cultural hub, for the people in your party.

Do keep in mind that the Walt Disney archives exhibit is a separate ticket. But mothers and grandmothers will receive a $10 discounted ticket on May 9.

And at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park?

Advance reservations are not necessary at this time, but, for moms who enjoy discovering more about history, seeing "What's Her Story: Women in the Archives" exhibit may be the perfect way to go on Mother's Day.

You can purchase your tickets once you arrive at The Autry. More information? It's right here.

There are a number of local museums that are now open, and offering advance reservations and tickets, from the Natural History Museum to The Getty Villa.

Here's a list of recent reopenings, as well as places that will open their doors again later in May and June.

Be sure to look ahead of time as to whether tickets are still available, before you leave home, wherever you plan to visit with your #1 favorite person on Sunday, May 9.