Find great Father's Day activities that are (mostly) free

What to Know Father's Day 2025 is June 15

The 30th Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance will be on view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 in Beverly Hills

The 32nd Annual Pasadena Chalk Festival will take place June 14 and 15 at The Paseo

Smorgasburg LA is honoring Dad's Day with a grilling vibe; entry is free to the ROW DTLA food market but eats and drinks have a fee

Brunching with Dad, golfing with Dad, taking in a few museums, dinner, a play, a baseball game, or all of the above?

Southern California has a Pop-focused plethora of activities, events, and outings on Father's Day, giving people ample and excellent ways to tailor their celebratory fun to the interests of their #1 guy.

The two stand-outs, year after year — and we do mean "year after year," as both of these classic SoCal Father's Day events have been around for over three decades — both happen to be free.

Free and well-loved, with no ticket or reservation required.

The Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance will throw down the parking brake June 15, with dozens of dazzle-strong dream machines on display in the Golden Triangle.

Several "rare Supercars" will be on display at the Beverly Hills auto extravaganza, including cars from Aston Martin and Rolls Royce.

Look for over 100 cars in all to be on view along Rodeo Drive and close to the famous thoroughfare, starting at 10 a.m. June 15.

Food trucks will visit the event, and restaurants nearby will be open.

Also on the so-free, so-Father's-Day calendar? It's the Pasadena Chalk Festival, the "Museum Without Walls" spectacular that's famous for incredible on-the-ground artworks.

Make for The Paseo June 14 and 15 to admire the creativity of hundreds of madonnari, those imaginative artists that create look-down loveliness on the sidewalk.

Swing by for a cool Classic Car Show June 14; several vehicles will be on eye-catching view at the event, which is presented by the Pasadena Police Department.

Just keep in mind that the chalk artworks will be just starting to take shape June 14. If you'd like to admire the completed pieces, be sure to stop by during the afternoon on June 15.

Another freebie to consider June 15 — note that admission is complimentary but food and drinks will need to be purchased — is Smorgasburg LA's Father's Day celebration.

A "Grill Off" is in the works, oh so savory, and the outdoor food market, a ROW DTLA foodie fixture, will be marking its 9th anniversary.

Other Father's Day fun times are beckoning, including movies at Alamo Drafthouse and the brand-new exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum, the one with all of the rad '80s and '90s cars. These are not free events — again, these movies and the auto exhibit will have a cost and will require a ticket — but if your Dad digs cinema and/or shiny retro dream machines, adding one or both to your Father's Day plans.