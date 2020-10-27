Find Holiday Bites, Sights at Knott's Taste of Merry Farm

What to Know Nov. 20-29, Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13, Dec. 18-24, Dec. 26-30, Jan. 1-3

Adult (ages 12+) tasting card is $40 (plus fee); junior tasting card is $20 (plus fee)

Guest capacity is limited and the event is expected to sell out

The famous Ghost Town, this historic heart of Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, is known for getting gussied-up when the end of the year clip-clops into town.

That might mean some vintage wreaths popping up on the ye olde shops, or some carolers in Victorian clothing. But it definitely means all sorts of festive foodstuffs that warmly reflect the traditions of the yuletide season.

Those traditions will continue in 2020 with Knott's Taste of Merry Farm, a new food event that debuts on Nov. 20, 2020, running over select dates into early January 2021.

Much like Taste of Fall-O-Ween, the theme park's autumn food happening, Knott's Taste of Merry Farm will feature dozens of dishes and drinks specifically made with the ho-ho-ho-iest season in mind.

"With over 60 unique food and drink items offered on the tasting card, guests can choose from popular flavors of the season like Fully Loaded Turkey Dinner Tater Tots and Comet’s Cinnamon Bun with a Maple Glaze and Candied Pecans, plus options for all dietary preferences," says the team behind the event.

Shops will also be open, if you'd like to pick up some hand-blown glass or another made-at-Knott's memento.

Like Taste of Fall-O-Ween, guest capacity will be limited, and dates are expected to sell out (much like the autumn eat-around affair, too).

The final date? It wraps on Jan. 3, 2021.

Social distancing, temperature checks, face coverings, and other safety guidelines will be in place as well.

An adult tasting card is $40 plus a fee, and includes five food tastings. A three-taste tasting card created for the kids? That's $20, plus a fee (children should be ages 3-11).

All tasting cards must be purchased in advance.

Good to know? Knott's Berry Farm is still temporarily shuttered, and rides will not be running.

"While the theme park remains closed, Christmas spirit still shines bright this year with holiday charm brimming out of every corner of the park, as Knott's wondrously transforms with enchanted décor, thousands of twinkling lights, miles of festive garland, and a variety of picturesque holiday settings, all serving as a backdrop to the tastiest holiday foods around," shared Knott's Berry Farm.

Which means all of those merry wreaths that you've seen displayed in years gone by? They'll be back, just in time to raise some cheer over the holidays.