Find Memorial Day Events Around Southern California

Taking time to honor the memory of armed services members who've passed while serving for the United States is something Americans will do, via virtual ceremonies, in-person events, parades, and reflection-deep gatherings, on Monday, May 30.

Several observations traditionally take place around Southern California in tribute to the moving May occasion, though some have transformed into virtual gatherings, prompted by pandemic considerations, while other events have remained as in-person happenings.

The Glendale Field of Honor, found at Forest Lawn Glendale, features 1,000 flags placed near the entrance. The flags, which may be sponsored, are on view through May 30, and visiting is free.

Several community ceremonies, from Verdugo Hills to South Pasadena, will take place on the morning of May 30. Check with your local government or veterans organization to find out if your town's central park, city hall, or war memorial will hold an in-person Memorial Day service in 2022.

A Memorial Day event, including a Color Guard, the playing of Taps, and other moving moments, will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley on May 30. While the ceremony is free, a ticket will be required to enter the museum.

Forest Lawn's 107th Memorial Day Remembrance will happen online, via Facebook Live, starting at 11 a.m. on May 30.

"Set in the spectacular Forest Lawn—Hollywood Hills, this poignant event commemorates and the bravery of United States Military veterans and those who gave their lives for their country," reveals the team behind the ceremony. Music, including a choir, spirituals, and bagpipe performances, will weave through the meaningful presentation.

If you can't watch it as it happens, it will be available for viewing the following day.

The Annual Memorial Day Flag Placement at Los Angeles National Cemetery is scheduled for a couple of days ahead of the holiday, on Saturday, May 28. There are a few things to know before you go, like the uniform requirements for both Scouts and adults. There's also updated parking information for 2022.

A CH-47 Chinook Helicopter will drop 3,000+ red and white carnations at the Palm Springs Air Museum on May 30. The event, which takes place in the early afternoon, has become one of the state's best-known tributes, a visual and poignant ceremony that starts in the sky. Everyone attending is invited to go home with a fallen flower.

LA Fleet Week is happening through Memorial Day, and a number of events will pay tribute; the full schedule of happenings, which are centered around the Port of Los Angeles, can be found here.

And the Pacific Wheel, the solar-powered attraction located at Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, will present a patriotic light program, all weekend long, beginning on May 27.

The red, white, and blue patterns, as well as images of the American flag, will start at sunset each night, and may be viewed on the wheel's live webcam.