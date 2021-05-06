Find Mother's Day Eats, From Freebies to Special Treats

What to Know Sunday, May 9

Slapfish and Raw Bar by Slapfish are treating seafoodie moms to a free meal

Randy's Donuts and Primo's Donuts are making special Mother's Day doughnuts

Your mom is an absolute shining superstar, a glittering good person who makes every aspect of life livelier, merrier, wiser, and frankly more fun.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

So finding just the right food-related way to give her the spotlight on the second Sunday in May? It's pretty paramount, if you're seeking to celebrate her via a special meal, offbeat dessert, or both.

You may be ordering out, for a backyard meal with your Mom, or you may be thinking of dining in at a favorite spot. And your favorite spot? Give them a ring, because they're probably open on Sunday, May 9 and would love spoil you and yours.

Here are just a few of the Southern California cuisine-making pros that have moms in mind on the 2021 holiday...

Slapfish or Raw Bar by Slapfish will treat mothers to a free meal on May 9. So if your main lady likes things from the beautiful and briny waves, dishes such as New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Taquitos, Epic Shrimp Burrito, Reel Fish Sandwich, Lobster Roll or the Clobster Grilled Cheese, make plans to call upon either Slapfish or its Huntington Beach sister eatery, Raw Bar by Slapfish.

Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Row DTLA is also going the beneath-the-waves route on May 9 with a Mother's Day brunch. The special? A mimosa, a Lobster Benedict or Lobster Roll, and a trio of raw oysters for your mom for $35. If your mom is leaning toward a mini Seafood Platter, plus a bottle of Cava to share, that will be available, too, for $55.

Baltaire in Brentwood isn't currently doing weekend brunches, but when it comes to Mother's Day, things must change up a little, due to the celebratory spirit of the occasion. This means there will be a pop-up brunch at the steakhouse, with dishes like Eggs Benedict and Steak & Eggs on the savory and hearty menu. Do call and make reservations, though, before you go.

Theía is putting a prix fixe brunch on the Mother's Day menu, with first course choices like Beet Salad with Poached Egg and Jumbo Lump Crab with Strawberry. For the main? Veal Milanese is one of the classic selections, while the dessert finisher features picks like Coconut Rose Strawberry Custard. The price for the three-courser is $50.

The Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina "... will offer a variety of specials including Seared Diver Scallops with white sturgeon caviar, Charcoal-Grilled Lamb Chops, and a Blackberry & Chamomile Shortcake Parfait, as well as a selection of specialty Mother’s Day cocktails." Oh yum. The eatery is in Belmont Shore, so a walk or drive along the water is nice way to conclude your visit.

Ike's Sandwiches will have a BOGO deal on for Mother's Day, if you are taking your mommy on a picnic in a park or backyard. The stacked-high sammies sport topical handles and zesty ingredients, and are large, too, so maybe you can go splitsies at your picnic and each try a half of the other person's sandwich.

Randy's Donuts and Primo's Donuts both have delightful doughnuts in store for Mother's Day, with the Randy's treats sporting a bright "Mom" on top and the Primo's goodies going with rosy curls. And at The Pie Hole? Flower-topped Pie Holes, those bite-sized snackables, are back in time for the special celebration.