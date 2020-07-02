Find Patriotic Pie and Doughnuts for the Fourth

What to Know Du-par's at the Original Farmers Market has Flag Berry Pie

To claim that the eating themes of Independence Day revolve solely around the savory, as in grillable meats, mayonnaise-based sides, and various dips, is to not recognize how many revelers like to begin and end their holiday.

In a word? Sweetly. That's the preferred way countless people launch their Independence Day celebrations, here in LA and pretty much everywhere else, too.

For many Southern Californians, Fourth of July traditionally starts with a syrup-sweet pancake breakfast, one served at the local firehouse or senior center or another community gathering spot.

And at the close of the day? The frozen custards and icebox treats make an appearance, not long after the grill grows cold.

Which is all to say this: You not only have room for something sweet on the summer holiday, you probably crave a confection, too.

And while pancake breakfasts and other community parties have been canceled due to the coronavirus response, you can still find patriotic pie at Du-par's Restaurant, Bakery & Pie Shop at the Original Farmers Market and glazed red, white, and blue doughnuts at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood.

Du-par's Flag Berry Pie is $15.95, and you'll want to order in advance, by Friday, July 3.

And at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts?

Look for red, white, and blue sprinkle doughnuts, the kind of festive Fourth goodie that's good before or after you chow down on everything from the grill.

They're available through Sunday, July 5.

So is the Fourth more about the grill or the thrill of something sweet? Can't it be both? It is, for lots of us, especially when patriotic pastries make their annual appearance at our local bakeries.