Find ‘Sanctuary’ at This Moving CAAM Exhibit

By Alysia Gray Painter

Art has long helped us to empathize with another person's hopes, thoughts, struggles, and dreams. Expression is what we turn to, not only to personally plumb our own depths but to connect with the humans we're on the journey alongside.

You can find some of those stories, ideas, and bridges to understanding at "Sanctuary: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection," an exhibition on view at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park.

Author William Poundstone recommended the show as "an online exhibition worthy of the moment" on the LACMA on Fire blog, an art-deep experience to add another dimension of knowledge and insight during this time of protest and awareness raising.

The California African American Museum is temporarily closed, in response to the pandemic, but you can visit its exhibitions online. Also, several at-home programs, talks, and events have taken place over the last few months, with more ahead, so be sure to check the schedule and the museum's social pages for what's next.

"Sanctuary: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection" will be on view at CAAM through Sept. 6, 2020. Watch for more news on the museum's reopening on its site.

Sam Vernon, Kali Ma, 2018, mixed media, 25 x 43 inches, Gift of the artist and April Bey, She Is the Face of…, 2013, epoxy resin on water plank, 23 x 32 inches, Collection of the California African American Museum. Gift
of the artist
Carla Jay Harris, Sphinx, 2019, Archival pigment print, Two panels, 40
x 30 in. each, Gift of the artist
Gary Simmons, Minds Playing Tricks On Me, 1998, Chalk, paint, wood,
metal, rubber, fixative, 84 x 79 x 27 in., Collection of the California
African American Museum. Gift of Eileen Harris Norton
April Bey, She Is the Face of…, 2013, epoxy resin on water plank, 23 x 32 inches, Collection of the California African American Museum. Gift
of the artist
Janna Ireland, The Love Seat, 2014, Injet print 36 x 24 in., Collection of the California African American Museum
Sadie Barnette, Untitled (Dog Bone), Untitled (Bouncy Castle), Untitled (Funzone), 2015 Mixed media 15 x 12.5 in. each, Collection of the California
African American Museum. Gift of anonymous donor
Gary Simmons, Not in Session, 1998, Cibachrome print 40 x 50 in (60 x 75
in. framed), Collection of the California African American Museum. Gift of Eileen Harris Norton
Yinka Shonibare, Diary of a Victorian Dandy: 14.00 hours, 1998 Cibachrome print. unglazed in a fake gilt frame, 77 x 97 in. Collection of the California
African American Museum. Gift of Eileen Harris Norton
Adia Millett, Blind Premonition (bed), 2009, Mixed media 12 x 13 x 14 in., Collection of the California African American Museum, Gift of the artist

