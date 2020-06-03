Find ‘Sanctuary’ at This Moving CAAM Exhibit

Art has long helped us to empathize with another person's hopes, thoughts, struggles, and dreams. Expression is what we turn to, not only to personally plumb our own depths but to connect with the humans we're on the journey alongside.

You can find some of those stories, ideas, and bridges to understanding at "Sanctuary: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection," an exhibition on view at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park.

Author William Poundstone recommended the show as "an online exhibition worthy of the moment" on the LACMA on Fire blog, an art-deep experience to add another dimension of knowledge and insight during this time of protest and awareness raising.

The California African American Museum is temporarily closed, in response to the pandemic, but you can visit its exhibitions online. Also, several at-home programs, talks, and events have taken place over the last few months, with more ahead, so be sure to check the schedule and the museum's social pages for what's next.

"Sanctuary: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection" will be on view at CAAM through Sept. 6, 2020. Watch for more news on the museum's reopening on its site.